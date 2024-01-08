Sosoberekon Involved In Horrifying Car Accident

Sosoberekon, a music executive and producer, was apparently engaged in a horrific vehicle accident a few hours ago at Okada University.

A footage circulating on the internet captured Sosoberekon’s wrecked automobile inside the bush, because of the severity of the collision, all of the airbags in Sosoberekon’s black automobile exploded.

Some eyewitnesses reportedly stated that the car somersaulted eight times before crashing into a tree in a neighbouring bush.

However, no reports on what caused the accident or the present state of the music producer were available at the time this story was published.

Watch video below…