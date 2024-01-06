“Stay Away From My Ex-Wife” – Isreal DMW Advises Potential Suitors, Vows Not To Move On From Her

Davido’s logistic manager, Israel DMW, recently cautioned men on Instagram to avoid his ex-wife, demonstrating that he has no plans to move on from his broken marriage anytime soon.

Isreal issued a statement in which he warned men not to become involved with married women, particularly those from his birthplace Edo State, and advised them to stay away from his ex-wife Sheila.

“Dearest Men. Stay away from Sheila. Stay away from a legally married women, especially the ones from Edo State. Dnt get urself into trouble because of just 5 minutes pleasure. Pitty ur loved ones atleast, if you’re not pittying urself. People shouldn’t always believe they are smart. People shouldn’t always believe they would always eat their cakes and still have it back. Move on what ? FUK SHIIT. Thanks,” he wrote.

His message sparked a rush of responses from his fans, some of whom encouraged him to give up the act and move on, while others expressed similar views.

