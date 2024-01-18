‘Stop Giving Kidnappers Ransom, It’ll Worsen Situation’ — Defence Minister

Muhammadu Badaru, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, on Wednesday, called on citizens to refrain from making illegal ransom payments to kidnappers and bandits.

Speaking during a press briefing after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, Badaru emphasized that such payments would only empower criminals, posing a threat to public safety.

He highlighted that the President, during a meeting with service chiefs on Tuesday, instructed security agencies to escalate their efforts in rooting out perpetrators of criminal activities in society.

“Yesterday, we are aware that Mr. President called us and all the service chiefs to discuss this issue. So, concerted efforts are being made by security to stop it immediately.

“As you are aware, people are saying FCT, FCT. These kidnappings happen around the suburb, around locations that are bothering Kaduna and Niger states. And this is as a result of the current operations going on in the northwest and some parts of north central.

“The bandits are fleeing, and they are getting shelters around these areas, and the security agencies are working very hard to push them out, block the movement, and finish this thing once and for all,” he said.

According to him raising funds to pay ransom was an illegal act and an action that would further encourage the perpetrators to continue their wicked acts.

Information Nigeria reports that the Senate passed the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 (Amendment) Bill, 2022, into law and particularly amended Section 14.

It prohibits the payment of ransom to kidnappers in Nigeria.

The section says, “Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment, or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper, or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned, or kidnapped is guilty of a felony and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years.”

The minister urged Nigerians to avoid discussing security issues in public or the media because of their implications for thwarting criminals by security agencies.

He said Nigerians should manage the kidnapping situation intelligently and quietly to achieve a productive resolution of the incidents.

“Regarding crowdfunding, we all know there’s an existing law against the payment of ransom. So, it is disheartening to witness people going online and on radio platforms asking for donations to pay ransom. This will only exacerbate the situation; it will not provide any assistance, as evidenced by recent events. Initially, a ransom of N60 million was demanded, and now, due to this funding, I’ve learned that someone has raised N50 million through friends and the media, prompting an increase in the ransom.

“We firmly believe that we have to cease responding to ransom payments. Painful as it may be, we have to stop, as over time, kidnapping will become less profitable, and they will cease. It is not an easy task, but that is the law that you are aware of. Therefore, we urge the public to manage the kidnapping situation intelligently and discreetly because excessive public discourse, especially fundraising through the media, is counterproductive and should be discontinued,” he said.