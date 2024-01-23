Popular Nigerian socialite and convicted felon Ramon Abass, well known as Hushpuppi, has joined a growing number of people in commemorating Tunde Ednut’s birthday.

On January 20, 2024, celebrity entertainer Tunde Adekunle, celebrated his 38 birthday in the company of his friends, family, and supporters.

It’s no longer news that Tunde Ednut’s birthday is observed annually as a funfair, with fans travelling from all over the world to mark the occasion.

Fascinatingly, the birthday celebration extended to an American jail cell, where renowned Nigerian socialite and convicted felon Hushpuppi decided to show him some affection.

According to reports, Tunde Ednut uploaded the video of Hushpuppi celebrating his birthday from his prison cell before swiftly taking it down. On social media, though, the video immediately gained popularity.

As he displayed a feast of food from the prison he was using to commemorate Tunde Ednut, Hushpuppi could be heard speaking in the background of the video, while someone used a tiny plastic to remove some spaghetti from a nylon bag and transfer it onto the plates that were waiting, rice was observed being delivered into separate bowls.

The socialite claimed that he was enjoying pasta, rice, and cold beverages as part of his own small birthday celebration for the blogger.

He said,

“We are also celebrating o in our own little way o. Jollof loading, pasta is already here as you can see.”

The video has garnered attention from social media users…

