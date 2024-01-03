Super Eagles Camp Update: Yusuf Replaces Injured Ndidi As 17 Stars Land In Abu Dhabi

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will not be part of the Nigeria players that will participate in the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Ndidi sustained injury while playing for his English club, Leicester City.

After several medical checks, it was confirmed that the 27 years old won’t be able to recover on time to participate in the Super Eagles fourth title pursuit in Ivory Coast.

However, Royal Antwerp midfielder, Alhassan Yusuf has been handed a late call up as his replacement.

Yusuf will now join the Nigeria’s side at their training ground in Dubai as the team is expect to have a full camp today.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles camp in Abu Dhabi, has been open following the arrival of several players and the coaching crew today.

It was gathered that at least, seventeen players have been welcomed to the training camp by head coach Jose Peseiro and his crew as preparations for the AFCON commenced this afternoon.

The players already in Camp are: Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Moses Simon, Ojo Olorunleke, Alex Iwobi, Semilogo Ajayi, Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, Lookman Ademola, Joe Aribo, Frank Onyeka, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Zaidu Sanusi, Victor Boniface, Raphael Onyedika, Bright Osayi Samuel.