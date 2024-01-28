“Support Us As We Progress To The Quarter Finals” – Jimmy Odukoya Taunts Cameroonians

Jimmy Odukoya, an actor and senior pastor at Fountain Of Life Church, shared his pleasure following Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ victory over Cameroon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2023).

Before the match on Saturday, January 27, the religious leader posted a video in which he prayed for his countrymen to go all out and win.

Odukoya released another video on his Instagram page celebrating the Super Eagles’ victory with two goals from Ademola Lookman, while also consoling the Cameroonians.

The late Pastor Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya’s son Jimmy, who gained notoriety for playing Oba Ade in The Woman King, stated in the video:

“I pray that the Lord will give you peace. Know that I am rooting for you as you sojourn on for the next AFCON. I was looking forward to enjoying Cameroonian pepper, but I will still eat it in solidarity. You know you guys are lions and you are going to be lions at heart. Now that we have beaten you, support us as we go on to the quarter finals. Know that I am praying for you.”

Followers of the pastor have commented on his video.

See some of the comments below:

@kokunfoundation: “God heard us and give us the win Proudly Nigeria.”

@adeola_orowale: “Lion at hearrrtttt…. oh God… You still pointed at the 2-0 again.”

@shawnfaqua: “PJ!!! Don’t stop the prayers sir! You get major backing!”

@authenticmuy: “Pastor, you have succeeded in making me fall in love with your personality and what you stand for.”

@toluijogun: “Osimhen!!!”

