Supreme Court Affirms Alex Otti’s Victory As Abia Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed the election victory of Alex Otti as the Governor of Abia state.

It was gathered that the apex court dismissed the appeals by the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Okey Ahiwe, and Ikechi Emenike of the All Progressive Congress.

Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, while reading the lead judgment, held that the appellants failed to prove substantial non-compliance in their appeal.

However, on the issue of Otti’s membership, the appellant had contended that he wasn’t validly nominated and sponsored by the Labour Party (LP) at the time of the election.

The appellate court held that the issue of membership is an internal affair and as such lacks jurisdiction.

Recall that Alex Otti had scored 175,466 votes to defeat Okey Ahiwe of the PDP, who polled 88,529 votes in the election early last year.