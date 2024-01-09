Suspected Fulani Headers Kill Villagers, Others Missing In Fresh Benue Attack

At least seven yet to be identified villagers have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen, suspected to be Fulani headmen in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the assailants reportedly attacked a commercial vehicle between Arufu and Chembe villages and shot at passengers, over the weekend.

It was gathered that several others were reported to have been missing during the invasion.

Meanwhile, a community leader, identified as Anawah Joseph, who spoke with Punch, disclosed that the attackers laid ambush on the road and shot at a commercial vehicle between Arufu and Chembe villages.

Joseph said: “Armed Fulani herders in collaboration with Jukun militias on Sunday shot at a commercial vehicle heading to Lorza where some passengers suffered injury.

“They also invaded Mchia where they slaughtered eight people.”

Confirming the horrible incident to newsmen on Monday, the Chairman of the local government, Rev Adagbe Jonathan, also confirmed that some persons were killed while several others were still missing.

He said: “It’s true that armed herders in collaboration with Jukun militias attacked my people yesterday (Sunday) at about 9 pm.

“With the help of policemen, we were able to recover five corpses Sunday night while two corpses were recovered this morning (Monday). They also shot at a commercial vehicle where two people were injured.

“As I am talking to you now, the two people who sustained injuries have been taken to hospital at Anyim but many people are still missing.”