Suspected Gunmen Kill Chief Imam, Okada Rider In Fresh Plateau Attack

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Malam Muhammad Sani Idris, including an okada rider, Muhammad Gambo.
According to Daily Trust, the Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.
“So, they went there to see if they could pick some of their property but suddenly were attacked. The hoodlums killed the imam while his younger brother survived machete wounds.
“The second deceased, Muhammed Gambo, an okada rider and our member, was killed on Monday around Bokkos Market while bringing a passenger to the area. We have reported the two incidents to the Police and Operation Safe Have in Bokkos.”
INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the North central state has become an epic center for insurgency, living over 200 people displaced.