Suspected Gunmen Kill Chief Imam, Okada Rider In Fresh Plateau Attack

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Malam Muhammad Sani Idris, including an okada rider, Muhammad Gambo.

According to Daily Trust, the Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The chairman stated that the incident had been reported to local security agencies for prompt action.

Recall that this is coming barely few days days after attacks on over 20 villages in Bokkos LGA, which claimed lives of more than 150 people.

However, GAFDAN chairman, while narrating the horrible event to newsmen today, said: “The chief Imam and his younger were attacked on Monday, after arriving at the community to collect some of their belongings left from the recent attacks where houses of our members were burned down.