Suspected Gunmen Kill Chief Imam, Okada Rider In Fresh Plateau Attack

By
Alex Adedamola
-

Some yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a Chief Imam of Jumma’at Mosque of Ndun village of Tangur District of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Malam Muhammad Sani Idris, including an okada rider, Muhammad Gambo.

According to Daily Trust, the Chairman of the Gan Allah Fulani Development Association (GAFDAN), Garba Abdullahi, confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The chairman stated that the incident had been reported to local security agencies for prompt action.
Recall that this is coming barely few days days after attacks on over 20 villages in Bokkos LGA, which claimed lives of more than 150 people.
However, GAFDAN chairman, while narrating the horrible event to newsmen today, said: “The chief Imam and his younger were attacked on Monday, after arriving at the community to collect some of their belongings left from the recent attacks where houses of our members were burned down.

 

“So, they went there to see if they could pick some of their property but suddenly were attacked. The hoodlums killed the imam while his younger brother survived machete wounds.

“The second deceased, Muhammed Gambo, an okada rider and our member, was killed on Monday around Bokkos Market while bringing a passenger to the area. We have reported the two incidents to the Police and Operation Safe Have in Bokkos.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the North central state has become an epic center for insurgency, living over 200 people displaced.

