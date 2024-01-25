Suspected Headers Invade Benue Communities, Burn Houses, Kill Two

Some gunmen, suspected to be herders have stormed two communities in Ikpele and Okpokpolo, in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State and killed two people.

This is coming barely a week after some armed headers attacked some villages in the council, leading to the death of three soldiers and two others.

Recall that the Force Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj. Gen. Sunday Igbinowanhia who confirmed the incident to Punch revealed that two soldiers and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were killed while preventing the attack in Okokolo.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a source from the community, identified as Oche told the above mentioned publication that another attack happened on Tuesday night.

He said: ”They attacked Ikpele and Okpokpolo and other places yesterday night throughout and we are yet to get the exact number of persons killed.

“There was a serious battle till around 10 pm. Two bodies have so far been recovered. Many houses were burnt. In fact, within the attacked community yesterday in the night, at least 17 burnt houses were counted,” Oche said.

Also confirming the attack, on Wednesday, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mike Inalegwu, on who hails from the local government, said tension was high in the council area.

He said: “The truth is that yesterday (Tuesday) the armed herdsmen attacked Okpokpolo village and killed two persons while the villagers were thinking of their speculative attack on the Ogbai community.

“Tension is high and the seven villages in Kogi border of the local government are deserted. This is authoritative.”