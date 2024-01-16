Suspected Hoodlums Attack UNILAG Bus During Convocation, Steal Graduation Gowns

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has announced that some yet to be identified miscreants vandalized the school bus.

The school noted that the hoodlums, during the attack, stole gowns intended for its graduates for the 54th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold on Tuesday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that graduates have been mandated to pay N15,000 to obtain the convocation gowns.

According to Sahara Reporters, quoting the university’s email which was sent to one of the graduates reads: “We regret to inform you that the distribution of SPGS academic gowns is now suspended.

“Sadly, the remaining gowns were stolen, and our bus vandalised this afternoon.”

Confirming the development, a lawyer who identified himself as Malachy Odo, said that he had received the identical notification from the school through text messages subsequent to his payment of the fee designated for the gown collection.

He said: “I paid 15k for convocation gown yesterday and this is what UNILAG just sent me. This country is not a real place.”