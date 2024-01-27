Tacha Reacts To Allegation She Once Opened GoFundMe Account To Beg For Funds Online

Tacha Akide, a reality TV star, has addressed allegations that she created a GoFundMe account to beg for donations online.

After asserting that MumZee was pleading with internet users for donations, the radio host had her past investigated.

Online users promptly refreshed her memories on her previous experiences of begging on the streets of Instagram and requesting money following her expulsion from the BBN house.

She took to her X account to defend herself;

“If you like fake screenshots!! if you like post a GoFund my fans created in my absence!! iF you like post videos i posted myself like it’s a discovery (when your mates dey discover electricity)😂🤣

This BAHDIE Don’t CARE!! This is 2024!!! you go low!! I Drill for crude!!

Go AND meet your mummy and daddy to do bigger person with you!! Siaaa”

Netizen took to the comments section to reacts to the post.

See some comments…

@Nwafresh stated: “GoFund my fans created in my absence”.. This is a political type of lie.. Tacha don too follow politicians.. Kai”

@ugo_himself added: “You are pushing 50 but all you can boast of is being a banger girl and apply deodorant to stay relevant in the society”

@FearGod10001 advised: “Try to treat your body odour in 2024. That’s my little advice for you.”

@Ashabul_Jannaah said: “If you don’t care, you will not make this post; you’ll handle the dragging in silence. SHUT UP! 🤫 The only thing you are good at Tacha or whatever your name is, is disgracing your family on social media. This is 2024, and you need to do better”

@don_marrtyynz wrote: “Trying to banter Tacha in 2024 has to be the lowest of the lowest

Someone that has been there and back. Y’all need to come up with something else.”

