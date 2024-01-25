Tacha Speaks On Why She Is Yet To Get An Ideal Relationship

BBNaija reality star, Tacha Akide, has admitted that she hasn’t found the right man for a perfect relationship, which is why she is still single.

Although being on the reality show brought her a lot of attention and popularity, she admitted that it has been hard to meet a compatible man.

In the most recent Spill With Phyna podcast episode, Tacha disclosed this information.

In her words, she finds dating with people of different ages to be acceptable.

She made it clear that her two main criteria for a possible mate are funkiness and sensibility.

She said;

“When it comes to relationships, age doesn’t matter for me. For the fact that I am still, if there’s anybody nice, as long as you have sense, you could be older, we could be the same age, that’s cool. Just have sense and be reasonable. And be funky and we are f*cking good to go.

“It is because of this ignorance that, many years after coming out of the show [Big Brother Naija], we are just here [single]. When is any man going to have sense?”