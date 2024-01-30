Take Tough Decisions To End Insecurity, Demand Greater Performance From Service Chiefs – Abbas To Tinubu

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas of the House of Representatives, on Tuesday, tasked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take tough decisions to stem insecurity in the country by demanding more performance from Service Chiefs.

The Service Chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Commenting on the floor of the green chamber when the House resumed plenary from the yuletide break, Abbas said he is “deeply troubled by the widespread insecurity that grips” Nigeria and the “formidable” challenges that test the unity of the nation.

He furthered that “the threats of insurgency are severely testing the peace and stability of our country, the rise in kidnapping for ransom and the unsettling unrest and crises across all the six geo-political zones.

“Families and communities have endured immense hardships, and our hearts go out to all those affected by these tumultuous events.

“We are particularly saddened by the tragic and senseless murder of our daughters, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and Folorunsho Ariyo, the heinous murder of over 30 people in Plateau state, as well as many others who have fallen victim to the mindless acts of terror in the last few weeks.

“We also remember those who lost their lives in the blast in Ibadan triggered by explosives stored by illegal miners.

“For too long, our nation has been caught in the vicious grip of insecurity, a malaise that spreads its tentacles far and wide, sparing no one in its wake.”

Abbas who said the “numerous security” challenges thrive despite measures by the government to tame the menace, said the growing insecurity mocks the government’s efforts, challenging its resolve to build a “cohesive, peaceful and prosperous nation.”

“It is a stark reminder that the conventional approaches to security we have espoused for so long are no longer sufficient,” he said.

According to him, it is time to “think out of the box and adopt new and contemporary strategies” that better respond to the complexities of our current challenges.

“The enemy evolves, and so must we. I challenge you (security operatives) to rise to this occasion, to demonstrate the indomitable spirit for which you are known, and to do more in safeguarding the lives and properties of our people.

“Indeed, the time has come for the president to demand greater performance and accountability from our service chiefs and all security and enforcement agencies.

“I implore the president not to shy away from making the tough decisions. If necessary, we must not hesitate to enact changes within our security apparatus, for the cost of inaction is far too great to bear,” he added

The Speaker said the green chamber will organise a security summit to generate ideas from experts on ways to tackle the nation’s insecurity.

Meanwhile, the Senate has invited the service chiefs to appear before the upper legislative chamber over the rising incidents of insecurity.

The red chamber passed the resolution on Tuesday after a motion sponsored by Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate Majority Leader and 108 Senators.

While moving the motion, the Bamidele reeled out different cases of insecurity across the country.

Bamidele said: “Senate equally notes the various kidnappings in the federal capital territory where victims have been killed after collecting ransom.

“Senate is also aware of several cases of kidnappings all over the country where huge ransom had been paid and several of the victims still got killed.

“Senate is also aware that the recent killings of two traditional rulers in Ekiti State and the abduction of primary school pupils in Ekiti had further aggravated the level of insecurity in the country.

“Senate notes the unfortunate bomb explosion at Bodija in Ibadan Oyo State where no less than five lives were lost and several residential houses, schools, hotels, and religious centres were destroyed.

“The Senate equally notes the killing of several residents of Mangu, Bokkos, and Barkin Ladi communities in Plateau State.”

The motion was adopted after it was put to vote by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio, after the session said the outcome would be discussed with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His words: “We have a responsibility to collaborate with the executive and contribute our ideas to ensure that our constituents and ourselves, including our children, can sleep with their two eyes closed.

“Security is everybody’s business, and without security, we can not make progress.”

The Senate President added that the country would not prosper if there were security issues.