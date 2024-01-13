The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), has refuted charges that one Ajoke posed as the biological daughter of the late Prophet T.B. Joshua.

It should be noted that in an exposé aired by the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, a lady named Ajoke claimed to be the late preacher’s biological daughter.

In the documentary, she alleged that she was booted out by the late T.B. Joshua after confronting him about sexual abuse charges against his female disciples.

Harry, the wiseman of prophet T.B. Joshua, asserted in a recent refutation published by SCOAN, that Ajoke was an abandoned infant taken in by the church.

Ajoke was treated like family and was the same age as one of Joshua’s children, but in her teenage years, according to Harry, she developed a rebellious streak.

Harry stated that Ajoke had asked to leave and that Pastor T.B. had removed his name from her passport, regaining her birthname, Ajoke Godswill.

He maintained that the claim that Ajoke was being held captive within the church was untrue.

READ MORE: A Tribe Called Judah: “I No Know Wetin I Go Type” – Funke Akindele Over The Moon As Her Movie Hits A Record-Breaking N1.236B

“Ajoke is a very painful story, by itself because Ajoke was abandoned by her biological mother probably, under a truck outside the church premises and she was found there by one of the security men, she was just few days born and she was brought to Prophet TB Joshua as a loving father that he was he took AJOKE as one of his children, he gave her documents, passport with his name on it, and he actually adopted her and made her his own child instead of him to throw her away” he said in part.

Watch the video below …