TB Joshua: Synagogue Church Speaks Out Following BBC Investigation

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has responded to a BBC documentary about its founder, late Temitope Babatunde Joshua, also known as TB Joshua.

According to SCOAN, the documentary is unfounded, according to a statement written by Mr. Dare Adejumo, it’s Public Affairs Director.

The church stated that it was unfamiliar with the individuals that were interviewed for the rreports.

The purpose of the statement was to turn the public minds against the church.

Recall that TB Joshua was accused of a number of crimes, including rape against some members, in a video that the BBC released on Monday.

The documentary was incredibly contentious and damaging.

SCOAN said, “BBC World Service’s investigative unit, codenamed Africa Eye, came out this week with weird and strange episodes of atrocities against the late founder of SCOAN.”

The church pointed out that the probe was carried out in violation of the core values and ethics of the news industry.

As the watchdog of the people, the church claims that journalism needs to be impartial, fair, and balanced in order to uphold the dignity, honour, and respect that come with being the fourth estate of the realm.

BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.

“This to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence.

One thing is very obvious, hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.”

The Church claimed that hundreds of people have experienced astounding miracles and greatly profited from the anointing and grace that the Lord gave to TB Joshua.

“Those beneficiaries are all over the place and cannot be disputed that are lining up and responding angrily to this imperialist broadcasting station.

“Many of them are in the UK the home base of BBC but which its jaundiced investigative eyes cannot see but only the obviously suborned narrators!

“Myriads of broken homes reconciled by TB Joshua are also crying foul of BBC’s broadcast of iniquity. Uncountable hopeless children drawn from different parts of the world; some brought by their parents while some were picked from drug joints or brothels who have gotten their destinies restored are also pissed off by the offensive reports.

“BBC has obviously shot itself in the foot by its compromise and roadside journalism.”

SCOAN went on to say that the BBC would not have lost anything if it had gone to the church—even in disguise—to have a firsthand look at what was going on in the synagogue rather than depending on manipulative and resentful people, some of whom it had never met before.

Some of those identified there are relics of homosexual and lesbian associates.

“My findings further show that everything the BBC put together is strange to SCOAN.

“One other clearly illogical thing in the charade is the BBC categorical statement that the man of God was involved in all the abuse for over two decades!

“How can that be in a nation governed by law? It shows the station’s crude disrespect and bizarre perception of Nigeria.

“Where were all those shameless interviewees in all the decades? Was it when the man passed on that they suddenly became awake or came back to their senses? Only a fool will have respect for such charlatans,” the statement asked.

The church further disregarded the documentary, stating that the BBC merely intended to defame a dog in order to hang it.

It added that It was obvious that the sponsors of the BBC hatchet job must have been envious of the continued growth of the church like the tree planted by the river side.

READ MORE: “He Had A Massive Temper” – Victims Recount Ordeal From Late TB Joshua (Video)

“Thank God your report exonerated his only wife of any wrongdoings throughout the decades of your so-called investigated lopsided work.

“But did you think any wife at all can see and watch all those nonsensical and annoying scenarios you painted for decades and still kept silent? I am yet to read or see such a woman in the universe!

“This is illogical, irritating, incomprehensible, unfathomable and satanically dubious and malicious.”

The church denounced the report and prayed to God to pardon the sponsors, pointing out that persecution of God’s workers or envoys was nothing new in history.