Popular Christian television channel, Emmanuel TV, established by the late Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Babatunde (TB) Joshua, is set to cease broadcasting on MultiChoice platforms, effective January 17, 2023.

MultiChoice has also officially confirmed the removal of the station from its platforms – DStv and GOtv.

Asides Multichoice, Information Nigeria understands that Emmanuel TV would also exit StarSat and other pay-tv platforms.

The station’s exit from MultiChoice’s platforms is not farfetched from the release of a three-part documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) under its Africa Eye segment.

The documentary delves into the alleged atrocities, including sexual crimes, associated with the late cleric, who passed away on June 5, 2021.

READ ALSO: “He Had A Massive Temper” – Victims Recount Ordeal From Late TB Joshua (Video)

A startling revelation emerged from the documentary, featuring accusations from at least 30 former members and workers of TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The accusations include abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, torture, and staged miracles.

Responding to the BBC documentary, SCOAN dismissed the claims as baseless.

Dare Adejumo, the church’s Public Affairs Director, issued a statement emphasizing that the individuals interviewed in the documentary were unknown to the church, hence, countering the narrative presented in the viral documentary, seeking to clarify the church’s stance.

Emmanuel TV’s decision to exit MultiChoice platforms adds a new chapter to the ongoing saga surrounding TB Joshua’s legacy.