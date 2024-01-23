Tell Nigerians True Account On Conspiracy Arrest, Prosecution Of Nnamdi Kanu — Ohanaeze To Buhari

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged former President Muhammadu Buhari to disclose the truth on the arrest and trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The reaction stems from revelations made by Femi Adesina, former presidential spokesperson, in his newly released book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023).”

Adesina narrated how a group known as Highly-Respected Igbo Greats, led by Mbazulike Ameachi, a first republic minister of aviation, pleaded with the former president to release Kanu.

In the book, Buhari said the federal government, under his watch, had the option to eliminate Kanu but brought him to Nigeria to face trial, which he noted was the best option for all parties.

Reacting to the former President’s comments, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group’s Secretary-General, in a statement on Tuesday, said Buhari’s confession of the killing option of Kanu is a “flagrant validation of international conspiracy against the Igbo.”

Isiguzoro asked Buhari to “summon the righteous resolve within him and provide Nigerians with an unambiguous account of the truth”.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the unwavering voice of the Igbo people, demands that Former President Muhammadu Buhari face the Nigerian populace and answer for his alleged involvement in an egregious international conspiracy against the Igbo during his tenure.

“At Ohanaeze Ndigbo, we initially dismissed these stone-cold international conspiracy theories against our beloved Igbo brethren.

“However, our suspicions have now transformed into certainties, thanks to the spine-tingling revelations made by Mr. Femi Adeshina, the former spokesperson for Former President Buhari.

“Adeshina chillingly admitted that ‘there was indeed a contemplation of the killing option before adopting the strategy of subjecting Nnamdi Kanu to court prosecution’.

“These admissions now expose the nefarious web in which Buhari’s government entangled itself, willingly executing the scripts of international conspirators against the Igbo in their unjust arrest of Nnamdi Kanu.

“The blatant disregard for court pronouncements and verdicts in favor of Nnamdi Kanu’s release further strengthens our suspicions, suggesting a sordid partnership with international forces.

“There can be no more delay; the time for truth-telling is now. Ohanaeze Ndigbo implores Former President Buhari to summon the righteous resolve within him and provide Nigerians with an unambiguous account of the truth.

“Justice and transparency demand nothing less. The Igbo people, alongside the entirety of Nigeria, deserve honesty and accountability,” the statement read.

In 2021, the IPOB leader was extradited to Nigeria after he jumped bail and fled the country, following his arraignment for alleged terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his extradition.