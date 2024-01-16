“Tell Your Partner You Love Them Often” – Solomon Buchi Advices Married, Potential Couples

Prominent author and Twitter personality Solomon Buchi recently tweeted a piece of advise for married or dating individuals.

He disclosed that learning to express your affection for your mate on a regular basis is a sign of true love.

His reasoning was that, for the most part, people tend to believe that their deeds speak louder than words without giving the words any thought.

He explained that affirmations are just as significant, if not more so, than deeds.

READ MORE: What I Would Wear To See Barack Obama If He Invited Me For Dinner – Tems

Additionally, he counselled individuals in romantic partnerships to express and affirm their love for one another on a regular basis.

SEE POST: