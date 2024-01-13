Terry G Calls It Quits With His Music Career

Nigerian singer, Oche Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G, has announced his retirement from the music industry.

The ‘Akpako’ master made this known in a video shared via his Instagram page on Saturday.

According to him, he is quitting music because of personal reasons.

While expressing appreciation to his fans for their support over the years, he stressed that his decision might hurt them, but it was in his best interest.

“A big thank you to my fans for staying through with me all these years. I really appreciate you all. It been amazing years back-to-back. Thank you all for the love.

“But I’m about to make a big announcement. I know it’s going to hurt a lot of people but I’ve my personal reasons. I’m quitting music. I’m done. And I really appreciate you guys for showing me so much love.”

Recall that he had called out his colleagues in the music industry for ignoring him.