“The Best Actor In Nigeria” – Judy Austin Eulogises Husband, Yul Edochie On His Birthday

Judy Austin, the spouse of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has praised her husband on social media in honour of his birthday today.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she referred to the actor as “a man after God’s heart, “the most handsome man in Nigeria,” “the best actor,” and “the most extraordinary director in Africa.”

She confessed that, while her husband is stubborn, he is also caring and the strongest person she knows. She wrote expressing her feelings to him,

“Happy fabulous birthday to a King. @yuledochie

The Man after God’s own heart.

The Man with a Heart of Gold.

ISI MMILI JI OFOR.

The MOST HANDSOME man in Nigeria

The BEST ACTOR in Nigeria.

The MOST EXTRAORDINARY DIRECTOR IN AFRICA.

A LEADER!!!

The most stubborn person I know but also the kindest.

God loves you so so much.

YOU ARE THE STRONGEST PERSON I KNOW.

You’re LOVED by many but God LOVES you the most.

I pray that this year will be your best year.

You’re going to be larger than life this year.

People will believe and trust in God more because of his wonders in your life this year.

I cover you with the PRECIOUS BLOOD OF Jesus Christ!!!

NO WEAPON FASHIONED AGAINST YOU SHALL EVER PROSPER!!!

You are the light of this world, and nothing shall dim your life.

Today is your day nwa chukwu.

(Thou to me, it’s your birthday every day)

Happy birthday my BLESSING.

May all your prayers be answered today Amen”.

SEE HER POST: