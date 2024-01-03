“The Church Can Not Be Your Structure” – Bwala Warns Peter Obi Over Presidential Ambition (Video)

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has disclosed that Labour Part’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi will determine whether the party will stay alive and active till 2027.

Bwala issued warning that the church cannot be the structure upon which Obi relies to win elections.

The PDP chieftain, during an interview with Channels TV, on Tuesday night, called on the former Anambra governor to patiently build the party, know members of the National Working Committee and candidates contesting elections on the platform of the Labour Party.

Bwala said: “How you will tell whether the Labour Party will stay alive and active till 2027 is going to be dependent on Peter Obi. How he is patient enough to build that political party. He must know the National Working Committee in various states, he must know candidates of the party, he must be involved in building the structure of the party.

“The church can not be his structure, that’s the point I’m saying.”