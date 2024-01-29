“The First Abuse I Got Was Big Dirty Slap From My Wife” – Actor Baba Tee Recounts

Nollywood Actor, Babatunde Bernard, also referred to as Baba Tee, has spoken out about the alleged abuse he endured at the hands of his first wife, Yetunde.

In an interview with Nedu on The Honest Bunch podcast, he stated that his ex-wife first abused him with a slap.

According to him, he got a big dirty slap from her.

The well-known Yoruba film actor revealed that he unexpectedly met his wife and that their first sexual encounter took place in the sitting room.

He added that he was a boss in his world and so also was his wife, which led them into several conflicts.

READ MORE: “Support Us As We Progress To The Quarter Finals” – Jimmy Odukoya Taunts Cameroonians

In his words,

“The first abuse I got was a big dirty slap. I met my wife in a surprising manner and we had our first sex in the sitting room.

Yetunde was my first wife, I was a boss on my own and she was a boss on her own”.

Watch the video below…