“The Last Money You Sent To Me For Our Son’s Feeding Was 3 Months Ago” – Portable’s Babymama Queries Singer Over Romantic Affair With Koko Zaria

The babymama of controversial Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka, Portable, Keji, has queried her baby daddy over an alleged romantic relationship with popular Lagos socialite, identified as Koko Zaria.

Recall that Portable, in an Instastory, accused Koko of having an affair with his baby mama, adding that Keji has been taking his son with her anytime she wants to see her lover.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the Zazoo crooner begged MC Oluomo to tell his aide to return his son and threatened to beat up the Lagos’s transport official if he failed to return his child to him within seven days.

However, Keji, while reacting to the accusation in a post via Instagram, on Wednesday, said that it has been over three months since Portable sent money to their son, except for his birthday shoot.

She further urged Portable to provide evidence of money sent for their son’s upkeep.

She wrote: “You said you are giving my baby money. Please Mr man, when last have you sent money? Over three months now, I don’t think you sent any money, talkless of food money, what nonsense are you capping online, you sent only his birthday shoot money, which money did you now say you sent, can you help me sent the screenshot in case I’ve forgotten.

“Am I not the one feeding my baby myself. you will not say you’re not giving others money for their food ooo but mine is the issue for you.”