“The Twins Are Being Dumped With Nannies Again“ – Kemi Olunloyo Resumes Criticizing Davido And Chioma

Kemi Olunloyo, a Nigerian journalist, launched another contentious attack against artist Davido and his wife Chioma.

A viral video circulated online, capturing the return of the couples.

Chioma arrived in Nigeria for the first time after giving birth to her twins in the United States.

Kemi Olunloyo responded by sharing on her X account, what she thought of Davido’s planning and organising prowess.

She chastised the musician for returning to Nigeria when the Grammy Awards is slated for next week.

In her perspective, Davido should have stayed in the United States until the Grammy Awards concluded.

She warned him that there might be people watching him and scolded him about revealing his moves all the time.

The musician and his spouse came under fire from Kemi Olunloyo, who claimed that they had left their newborn twins with nannies so that they could go out and enjoy themselves at clubs.

She wrote:

“DAVIDO AND CHIOMA UPDATE: 👶🏽👶🏽

Davido is disorganized and doesn’t plan well. Don’t want to see any rubbish comments under my post because many of you are simply not intelligent and you will be blocked ASAP😡

Why travel to Nigeria yesterday when the Grammys are NEXT WEEK. You should be in a protective state so you can attend. Nigeria is hot right now with kidnappers and evil eyes. You land with your twins and first stop is the club to celebrate Chioma’s return. The twins are being dumped with nannies again. Sophia’s goons are scoping you, evil eyes are tracking your movements since you’re filming it. Stop this mess Davido. You should have finished the Grammy awards first then bring your family home UNANNOUNCED ‼️😡

Kemitalks🇳🇬.”

SEE POST: