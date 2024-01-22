“This Is Huge For Me, But I’m Not A Blogger” – Tunde Ednut Responds To Birthday Wish From Peter Obi

Tunde Ednut, a well-known Nigerian influencer, responded to a birthday wish from Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 Presidential candidate.

Recall that a few days ago, the artist who is now an influencer celebrated his 38th birthday with great fanfare in Nigeria, Europe, America, and a few other African nations.

The LP flag bearer wished Ednut a happy birthday in a post on his X account, praising him for using his platform to bring many up-and-coming Nigerian singers, comedians, and other creatives to the forefront.

Peter Obi wrote,

“I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the remarkable Nigerian entertainment blogger and global internet influencer, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, widely known as ‘Tunde Ednut’, as he celebrates his 38th birthday.

“Despite his relatively young age, he has leveraged his internet expertise and influence to propel numerous emerging Nigerian comedians, musicians, and other creative artists into the spotlight.

“This has significantly expanded Nigeria’s creative output, which serves as a crucial source of foreign exchange for our country.”

On Instagram, Tunde showed his appreciation for the birthday wishes he received from the former Anambra State governor.

Though this is not the first time he has refuted the misconception about his craft, he made it clear to Obi that he is not a blogger.

He wrote,

“This is huge for me, wow I am very honoured sir, wow, Thank you, but sir I am not a blogger sir, I am an entertainer sir,” he said.

