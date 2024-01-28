Those Against Relocation Of CBN, FAAN Are Mischief Makers – Shettima

Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima has berated those opposing the federal government’s decision to relocate some departments and units of the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria from Abuja to Lagos.

According to him, saying the move is in the interest of Nigerians, adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ would not make any policy or decision that would be sectional, or at the detriment of some geographical location of the nation.

The VP stated this on Saturday as a Special Guest of Honour at the 10th Annual of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and Merit Awards which took place in Maiduguri, Borno state.

He was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on the theme: “Creating Pathways for Peace: Tackling Banditry and Insurgency through Good Governance for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

The VP said: “The event in line with President Tinubu’s vision, has brought about many critical stakeholders including traditional rulers to collectively brainstorm and chat a new way forward in bringing lasting solutions to end insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, poverty, corruption and all other social vices in the region and the nation in general.

“Recently, there were those opposing the federal government’s decision over planned relocation of some departments and units of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) from Abuja to Lagos, I want to reassure the people of the North that the move is for the interest of the generality of Nigerians.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ would not make any policy or decision that would be sectional, or at the detriment of some geographical location of the nation, therefore, those opposing the relocation process of some of the departments should desist, or else they are acting as mischief makers.”