‘Those Who Call Buhari Nepotist, Bigot Don’t Know He’s Fair Minded, Respects Other Religions’ — Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, ex-spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, says contrary to general opinion, his principal is not a “bigot.”

He however described Buhari as a fair-minded personality, while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday.

Having launched a book “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023)”, in Abuja on Tuesday, he noted that a lot of people have different narratives about the personality of Buhari.

Meanwhile, the book launch was attended by Buhari, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Buhari’s political appointees and other stakeholders.

During the administration of Buhari, some Nigerians described him as a “bigot” due to the perceived lopsidedness in his appointments.

Defending his principal during the interview, Adesina added that his book was written to showcase the “real and true” Buhari.

According to him, Buhari does not impose his religion on others.

“A lot of people have different perspectives and narratives about former President Muhammadu Buhari depending on what they think they know and what they think they were exposed to about him.

“That is why I thought the book was necessary so that the real and the true Muhammadu Buhari can be known.

“He is a patriot; somebody who loves Nigeria dearly, and a fair-minded man. Those who call him nepotist and bigot don’t know him. A man who will never seek to impose his own religion on you and will respect your own religion.

“I devoted a good part of my book to that. When my mother died in 2013, I invited him to the Commendation Service in Lagos, he was not president then, he flown all the way from Kaduna to Lagos to attend a Christian programme. He stayed throughout.

“Yet, some people will say he is a religious bigot. A bigot will never enter a worship house that is not his own religion. And they say he is a nepotist, I have never seen it,” Adesina detailed.