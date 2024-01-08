Tinubu Grants N12Bn Outstanding Payments For Super Eagles, Others

President Bola Tinubu, has authorised the payment of N12Billion to settle outstanding debts owed to the Super Eagles and other Nigerian national teams in various sports.

According to a statement on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Center’s X handle, the payment includes the clearance of senior national team coach salary for up to 15 months, as well as payments of allowances and commitments owed to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national teams.

The statement reads, “President @officialABAT has approved the payment of N12Billon outstanding backlog for Nigeria’s National teams of various sports, which includes super eagles and others.”

“The payment entails the clearing of the senior national team coach salaries running up to 15 months, payments of allowances and promises due to the senior national teams, females, and Under-20 national team.”

“This is coming at a time when the Super Eagles of Nigeria are preparing to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which is billed to start later this month.”

