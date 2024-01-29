“Tinubu Has Been A Wonderful Father, He Supported Me” – Gov Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu supported his political ambition and contributed to his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week, confirmed Fubara’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the State, dismissing all petitions against the Peoples Democratic Party candidate.

However, Fubara, on Sunday, during a special thanksgiving service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, expressed his gratitude to God for the court victory.

He said: “When I look at your faces, even when I feel heavy in my spirit, I’m encouraged to be happy.

“It has not been easy, I can say it. A lot of people who started this journey with us ought to have been here with us, but unfortunately, they are not here. God knows why. We can’t question the Almighty.

“But one thing we can’t take away is that God does not make any mistake. Whatever happens, when it happens, it is for a purpose.

“I’m happy to return this glory to God Almighty, to say thank you, God, and give me extra energy to continue with the battle. But no battle can be bigger than God.

“I want to thank God first, our dear President, he’s been a great and wonderful father. He has supported and I can say it without being economical with the truth that we are standing here because of his support.

“I want to thank again, my family. They are suffering, that’s the truth because of this cause. You just have to be strong and understand that after a while, you’ll get me back. But for now, these people are the ones that own me.”