Tinubu Lauds Funke Akindele’s Box Office Feat, Contribution To Creative Industry

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, congratulated Nollywood filmmaker, Funke Akindele, over her record-breaking box office achievement.

On Thursday, ‘A Tribe Called Judah‘, a family comedy-drama produced by Akindele, became the first Nollywood movie to hit N1 billion at the Nigerian box office.

In a statement via Ajuri Ngelale, the presidential spokesperson, Tinubu applauded the creativity and talents that are promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Tinubu who described the industry as “a source of enormous soft power and viable export,” commended Akindele for her new box office record and “her contributions to the growth of the industry.”

“President Bola Tinubu celebrates the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

“President Tinubu congratulates Ms. Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

“The President extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration,” the statement read.

The President also said he will provide an enabling environment for the industry to thrive better.

The movie earned N1 billion in just 3 weeks, making it the fastest Nigerian film to achieve the feat.

It also became the highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, with earnings still counting – which in turn made Akindele the highest-grossing Nollywood director of all time.