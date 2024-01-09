Tinubu Slashes Travel Expenses Of All Govt Officials By 60%, Reduces Security Delegation

As part of efforts to reduce cost of governance, President Bola Tinubu has directed that all the entourage to state and International events be drastically reduced by 60 per cent.
In a statement made available to the public by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, disclosed that the decision will affect the office of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers and Heads of Agencies.
He said, “Tinubu has directed that all state entourages be drastically reduced. This is not a request.
“It is a directive. The office of the president and staff will be affected. VP, appointees are affected.
“By this directive, there will be a slashing of expenditure on official travel by 60 per cent.”
“If the president travels to any state, the security in the state will take care of his security and the same applies to the vice president and other top government officials.”