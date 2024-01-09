Tinubu Slashes Travel Expenses Of All Govt Officials By 60%, Reduces Security Delegation

As part of efforts to reduce cost of governance, President Bola Tinubu has directed that all the entourage to state and International events be drastically reduced by 60 per cent.

In a statement made available to the public by the Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, disclosed that the decision will affect the office of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers and Heads of Agencies.