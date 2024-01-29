Tinubu To Inaugurate New Minimum Wage Committee On Tuesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the inauguration of the committee on national minimum wage.

In a letter addressed to the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and signed by George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

According to Akume, Tinubu has “repeatedly made it clear that he intends to pay Nigerian workers a living wage.”

He noted that the inauguration of the committee marks a significant step towards the implementation of a living wage for workers.

Recall that in 2019, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari signed the minimum wage act that approved N30,000 for both Federal and State workers.

In January 2023, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), said it would start the process of reviewing the national minimum wage.

Moreso, when Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy, there have been calls by organised labour for an upward review of the minimum wage.