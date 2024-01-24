“Tinubu Will Reverse Planned Relocation Of CBN Departments To Lagos” -Ndume Assures

Senator representing Borno South senatorial district, Ali Ndume, has knocked a proposed relocation of some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria from Abuja to Lagos, assuring Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu’s government will reverse the move.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Some of the CBN departments targeted for relocation are the Banking Supervision (DBS), Other Financial Institutions Supervision (OFISD), Consumer Protection Department (CPD), Payment System Management Department (PSMD), and Financial Policy Regulations Department (FPRD).

However, the lawmaker, during an interview on Tuesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, described the move as Mistake.

He said: “The regulators of the financial institutions are in Abuja. You want to move because you say Lagos is the commercial capital.

“Some of them think that they know better than everybody. But they don’t know anything. When you don’t know Nigeria, you only know Lagos, then you start doing things as if Nigeria is Lagos. Lagos is in Nigeria. That’s a wrong decision.

“We will not accept it. Besides, you know, they are not doing any favour to Mr. President, because this will have political consequence. Yes. I’m telling you this.

“And these guys who are just sitting down there, trying to hang on to Mr. President will not be there to amend the political mistakes or even to correct it because they don’t know anybody. They only know their offices. And they only know that they have brains,”

“ It doesn’t work that way. And that is one of the problems that is cropping up, but I’m very sure, I’m very confident that Mr. president will look at this because he’s a nationalist, not just a Lagos man.

“CBN has offices that they can rent or build on their own to increase efficiency, but moving some departments to Lagos is not the best of ideas at all or moving any agency at all.”