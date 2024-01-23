“Tinubu’s Body Language Has Increased Confidence Of Nigerians” – CAN President

The Christian Association of Nigeria, has begged Nigerians to maintain hope amid the economic reforms implemented by President Bola Tinubu‘s led administration.

The CAN’s delegates urged the President to continue in the direction he has taken since assuming office, over seven months ago, expressing its support for the government.

The Christian body’s leader, Daniel Okoh, made this known to newsmen after the visitation to the President at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

Okoh said: “Sincerely, what we found out is that the President is actually sensitive to all the challenges that we have. He’s aware, and we see him making very positive steps, even from the beginning of his administration.

“By the way he has made appointments so far, he has come with a great sense of inclusiveness. And Nigerians have a sense of belonging.

“I tell you that his pronouncements so far and his body language have increased the confidence of Nigerians, and we believe that, given the chance, he will do a lot more.

“We know that there are a lot of challenges. But what we tell our people is that this is just the beginning of this administration, and Nigeria is big.

“What we face now started many years back, and it will take a while to turn around these things.

“The advice we have for the President is for him to continue on the path that he is now determined to follow.

“He is determined to run a government that is for all, an all-inclusive government, that listens to the people, just like he made a pledge to us that he will continue to listen to us and he has opened the channels for us that anything that we see or any concern that we have, we should always come back to let him know.