Tinubu’s Non-Interference In Judiciary Made S’Court Verdict Positive — Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for not meddling in the Supreme Court verdicts on litigations that arose from the outcome of last year’s governorship elections.

He also commended Tinubu for allowing the judiciary to adjudicate on matters independently, which saw him and other Governors win their cases at the apex Court on Friday.

While addressing newsmen after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory he said that some verdicts would have been different if the President had decided to interfere with the Nigerian judiciary.

Dedicating his victory to God and the Abia electorate, Otti lauded the Nigerian judiciary for standing firm and not allowing desperate politicians to truncate the will of the common man.

“I want to thank His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for remaining firm in his resolve that the judiciary should be independent.

“If he had not done that, perhaps some of the judgements and verdicts that were given today would have been different.

“I want to encourage him to continue in that light. I believe that his non-intervention in the judiciary has produced positive results in the country today.

“A few places where people were getting ready to burn down places today, [they] have sheathed their swords because the rule of law prevailed,” the All Progressives Congress Governor noted.

He thanked all the governorship candidates, especially those that did not go to court, for being supportive as well as anointed men of God for their prayers.

The Governor extended the olive branch to those who took him to court, asking them to sheath their swords and supply their ideas for the positive development of Abia now that the battle is over.

“From now on, division cannot be allowed in Abia State. We are all in one boat; anybody who wants the good of our state should join us in this boat and the boat is large enough to accept and receive everyone,” he enjoined