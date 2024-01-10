“Toast’ Her, Worst You’ll Get Is No” – Emma OMG Reflects On Marital Journey With Wife

Gospel singer and comedian Emma OMG stated that it took him a year to gain the courage to approach his wife, Yetunde.

The comedian made this announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, while also commemorating the birth of his second child, which he welcomed after six years.

He wrote:

“I sincerely didn’t think I stood a chance at all with this babe.. I just knew she was stuck in my head and I couldn’t but find a way to see or talk to her on a daily basis.

“It took a whole year, in fact I was about to give up but all I can say is JESUS DID IT! Because, sincerely, I wouldn’t have counted myself worthy of her.. at all! So having to call and have her as my wife for the rest of my life is what I will never be able to thank God enough for (gbese ope mi po gan!).”

The musician continued by expressing his thankfulness for the arrival of his daughters.

Emma Oh My God also said:

“As if that was not enough, this same Jesus Christ now decided to give me not one, but two beautiful and amazing daughters! Choi you don’t want to know what my quiet time is like sometimes… Just so filled with tears (like I will literally scatter mouth) of so much gratitude to God. I am so grateful!.”

“Finally, I believe this is for someone out there, particularly maybe a brother! See don’t let your “non belief in yourself” or somewhat low self esteem deprive you of what could be your beautiful picture. Just go and talk to that sister na!!! The worst thing you will get is a N+”no” and that is not the end of the world.”

In November 2016, Emma OMG and Yetunde tied the knot.

