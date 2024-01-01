Toke Makinwa Slams Troll Who Told Her To Have Kids

Toke Makinwa, a well-known broadcaster and fashion influencer, responded to a curious admirer on Snapchat who questioned her about having kids.

She disclosed on social media that she received a direct message from a Snapchat user urging her to have children.

Toke responded promptly, urging the fan to leave such behavior behind in 2023 as the new year is being ushered, She straightforwardly asked the fan to ditch the “stinking behavior”.

