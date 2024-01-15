Toolz Takes Aim At Critics Of Warri Pikin Over Weight Loss

Toolz Oniru, a well-known radio host, took aim at online commenters for their remarks regarding real Warri Pikin’s weight reduction success.

Recall that the comedian and actress underwent a noticeable shift in her body type in 2023, which caused fans to have differing perspectives.

Warri Pikin had since documented and shared her weight loss progress with her Instagram followers, until lately when some warned her about shedding too much fat.

Some favoured her prior physical size, while others applauded her transformation.

The reactions have been divided, and fans have commented on practically all of her posts, some surprised she hasn’t disabled comments.

Recently, Toolz Oniru intervened to warn against opponents’ hyperbolic comments regarding Warri Pikin’s transformation.

In her post, she encouraged netizens to desist from making disparaging remarks about the comedian’s body.

She composed on her Instagram story,

“Leave @realwarripikin alone!!! She was too big then.…. now she’s too small! she looks amazing and genuinely seems happy. That should be the END”.

SEE POST: