Tunji-Ojo Fails To Appear At CCB Over N438m Investigation, Requests Fresh Date

By
Ololade
-
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Tuesday, failed to honour the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) invitation.

The CCB invite revolves around the alleged involvement of a company linked to him in a N438 million contract issued by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Initially scheduled for 11 a.m., the minister opted for a reschedule, citing a prior formal obligation.

Checks at the CCB headquarters revealed that Tunji-Ojo did not make the expected appearance, leaving officials to reveal his absence after a two-hour wait.

Veronica Kato, Head of the Press and Public Relations Department at CCB, confirmed that the minister had written to request a new date due to “pressing national engagements.”

Kato assured that the management would arrange a new appearance date.

The controversy stems from the humanitarian affairs ministry allegedly awarding New Planet Projects Limited, reportedly belonging to Tunji-Ojo, a consultant contract worth N438 million.

The Minister’s connection to the alleged fraud surfaced following the suspension of Betta Edu, the humanitarian affairs minister, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

