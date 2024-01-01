Two Die, Three Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

No fewer than two persons lost their lives, while three others were injured in an accident that occurred at about 8am around Isara Remo, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the crash involved a Toyota car with the number plate TTD985AA.

However, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta, on Monday.

Florence added that the injured victims were said to have been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at Isara General Hospital morgue.

The statement partly reads: “The crash occurred at about 0800hrs on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. A total of 05 persons were involved which comprised of 03 male children, 01 male adult and 01 female adult.

“03 Persons were injured ( 01 female adult, 01 male adult and 01 male child). 02 people were killed (02 male children), 01 vehicle was involved with registration numbers TTD985AA Toyota car.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed and the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran into a ditch.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention, while the corpses were deposited at ISARA General Hospital morgue”.