Two Feared Dead, 70 Houses Razed In Kogi Communal Clash

No fewer than two persons have been killed as 70 houses reportedly set ablaze in a communal clash between two communities in Kogi State.

It was gathered that the communities involved in the communal clash are Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan under Ankpa Local Government Area of the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the crisis started when some members of Ochi-Ibadan’s village allegedly killed a man from Oturpo-Ojile who was returning from Lagos to his own town.

However, in reaction to the death of their son, youths from Oturpo-Ojile, went straight to Ochi-Ibadan and allegedly burnt down over 70 houses.

Confirming the clash, the member representing Ankpa I state Constituency, Hon. Akus Lawal, disclosed the incident during the Kogi State House of Assembly plenary on Thursday.

He said: “The sad incident occurred on January 14, 2024. The communal clash between two communities is very worrisome and should not repeat itself again.

“We were informed that the death of one man from Oturpo-Ojile while returning from a journey led to a reprisal by his people on Ochi-Ibadan village, who they accused to have caused the death of their son. Over 70 houses and many properties in Ochi-Ibadan were burnt down.

“We must commend the Commissioner of Police who went to this community for an on the spot assessment and the Kogi State Government under Alhaji Yahaya Bello for the quick response. We are praying that such a communal clash will not happen in our land again.”