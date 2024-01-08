Two Hospitalised As Truck Falls Off Lagos Bridge (Pictures)

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority on Sunday, rescued an injured driver and a motor boy from an empty 40ft truck that fell off from the bridge by Ijora Olopa inward Apapa area of the state.

In a statement made public, by the Agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, stated that the incident occurred as a result of over speeding while the truck was ascending the bridge.

Adebayo said: “A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the articulated 40ft empty flatbed truck lost total control due to brake failure while struggling a ‘Right of Way’ (R.O.W) with another fully loaded truck trying to climb the High Bridge inward Apapa.

“Immediately the unfortunate incident happened other articulated truck drivers around ‘Sifax’ Company supported LASTMA personnel and rescued both the driver and motor boy who were trapped under the truck.

“LASTMA Goriola Jimoh ‘Zebra’ (Zone 22) Apapa who led the rescue operations confirmed that the rescued injured driver and his motor boy were rushed to the General Hospital at Apapa for immediate medical treatment.

“The General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bakare Oki, however, appealed to owners of articulated trucks to always carry out periodic safety training and enlightenment campaigns for their drivers on the need to obey road signs speed limit while driving on highways within and outside the state.”