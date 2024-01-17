UK Returnee Reportedly Dies In Ibadan Explosion

A man who recently returned from the United Kingdom, has been named as one of the victims of Tuesday’s explosion in Ibadan, Oyo State’s capital.

Recall that the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a statement, confirmed that two people died in the tragic incident and 77 persons sustained injuries.

However, an eyewitness, identified as Ayode Jajaye, a resident of the Housing Estate at Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, said that a man who returned from the UK barely a week ago died in the explosion.

According to him, the UK returnee was the son of one of the landlords.

Speaking further on the casualties and damages, Jajaye called Governor Makinde to investigate the incident.

He said: “Look at the guy that just died, he just came from the UK about a week ago. He’s a son to a landlord in this estate.

“My conclusion is that the government should investigate this situation. The casualties are too much; look at the damages, we can’t just look away. There are so many collateral damages that have happened.”