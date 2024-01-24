Unknown Gunmen Attack Military Brigade In Borno

Unknown gunmen, suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents, have reportedly attacked some operatives of Nigeria army in the Lake Chad area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the incident came five days after the military takeover of the terrorists enclave in Krenowa in Marte Local Government Area, of the state.

According to Daily Trust, the takeover of the enclave was part of efforts to advance their fight against the terrorists.

However, in a chat with the newspaper, a source disclosed that the soldiers, who were from 50 Task Force Brigade, came under heavy bombardment at Krenowa village on Saturday.

The source added that the attack forced the military men to withdraw, abandoning 12 out of 15 motorbikes deployed for the operation.

READ MORE: V Boko Haram Beheads 11 Loggers In Borno

He said the soldiers, numbering more than a hundred and equipped with several gun trucks and other equipment, retreated to Marte town.

The source said: “We took the fight to the terrorists at their hideout when suddenly we came under fire that forced us to retreat.

“I believe they were hiding underground because there was no sign of them before the ambush.

“We took shelter at the headquarters of the 27 Task Force in Marte town.”