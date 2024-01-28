US Based Lecturer Shot Dead In Osun Community

A United States of America-based Nigerian lecturer and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Richard Idowu, has been shot dead in the Ejigbo area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on Saturday, iwhich threw the community into mourning and led to tension among the residents.

Narrating the urfortunate development to PUNCH, on Sunday, a Personal Assistant to the deceased, Afiz Lawal, said that the incident happened in his presence.

He said: “When we returned to Osun from Ogun State where Governor Adeleke took a Chieftaincy title, we moved to Ejigbo for 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

“Immediately after the coronation party, we were about to start coming to Osogbo when Prince Eniola, son of Ogiyan, told us to go to his house along Inisa Road in Ejigbo for a brief meeting. Those who attended the meeting include Hon. Asler (Ayodele Asalu) and one Hon Timothy.

“When the meeting ended, they all dispersed and were entering their vehicles. I heard Prince Eniola say, release, asking a local hunter there on the premises to release gunshots into the air. Unfortunately, instead of firing into the air, he shot towards the ground. And that was how Hon Richard Idowu was hit on the leg, and he immediately fell.

“Before we could get him to the hospital, he had already lost so much blood and there is no good hospital in Ejigbo. He gave up at a private hospital in Ejigbo. The incident happened between 8:00 and 8:30 pm on Saturday. He was a PDP chieftain and a lecturer based in the United States of America.”

Asked if the incident could be regarded as a case of misfiring, Lawal further said, “It may be planned or accidental, but I just narrated how the incident happened because I was at the scene. His remains have been deposited at the morgue of UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.”