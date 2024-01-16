US Court To Return Assets Worth Over $8.9m Stolen Under Ex-President Jonathan In 2014 To Nigeria

A New Jersey court in the United States (US) has ruled that assets worth around $8.9 million stolen by government officials in Nigeria around 2014, can be returned to the country.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the Court served a forfeiture notice to the Royal Court in November.

The Court however ruled that negotiations will begin with the Federal Government on returning the stolen funds, which were deposited in a Jersey bank account in 2014.

Money transfers were camouflaged as government-approved for the acquisition of arms during Boko Haram’s incursions in Nigeria from 2009 to 2015.

The Jersey government stated that it is likely that a significant portion of the funds intended for lawful arms transactions was redirected through overseas bank accounts allegedly involving shell companies.

The Attorney General’s office also said the funds were believed to have been stolen by members of the former ruling party and was shared during the 2015 general elections in the country.

Mark Temple KC, mentioned that the Government of Jersey collaborated closely with the Federal Republic of Nigeria to reclaim the assets on behalf of the Nigerian people.

He said, “This case again demonstrates the effectiveness of the 2018 Forfeiture Law in recovering the proceeds of corruption and restoring that money to victims of crime.

“I now intend to negotiate an asset return agreement with the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”