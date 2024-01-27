Usman Ododo, on Saturday, got sworn in as the Governor of Kogi State.

He took the oath of office at the inauguration ceremony held in Lokoja, the state capital.

Recall that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the November 2023 governorship election in the state.

Ododo polled 446, 237 votes to defeat Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who came second with 259,052 votes.

Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 46,362 votes.

Dignitaries including Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Abdullahi Ganduje, national chairman of the APC; Yahaya Bello, his predecessor, and other top members of the party were in attendance as Ododo took the oath of office.

Shortly after he took the oath of office, he announced 16 commissioner nominees to be screened by the State House of Assembly as members of his cabinet.

“I will today be presenting the names of the following nominees to the Kogi state house of assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the Kogi state executive council,” he said.

Many of the nominees were those who served as commissioners in the administration of Bello.

The nominees are Farouk Danlami, Salami Ozigi-Deedat, Basiru Abubakar, Adams Abdulaziz, Joseph Oluwaseun, Muzi Yinusa Abdullahi, Wemi Jonze, Rabiatu Okute, Fanwo Kingsley, Fatima Momoh, Mohammed Yusuf, Timothy Ojoma, Sunday Faleke, Abanika Taye, Asiwaju Idris Asiru, and Mohammed Adbulmutalib

The governor asked the Kogi state assembly to grant the nominees a speedy consideration

During the inauguration, Ododo also announced the appointment of the secretary to the state government (SSG) and other aides.

The appointees are:

Folashade Ayodele Arike — Secretary to state government

Ali Bello — Chief of staff to the governor

Hilary Ojoma — Deputy chief of staff

Elijah Evinemi — Head of service

Jerry Omodara — State security adviser

Isah Ismail — Special adviser on media

Sulaiman Ibrahim — Director-general protocol

Oladele John Niyi — Chief press secretary

Shaibu Orisa — Director-general government house

Femi Adegboyega — State legal adviser