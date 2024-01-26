VeryDarkMan Accuses Ubi Franklin Of Allegedly Duping Man Of N10.5m Using Davido’s Name

Controversial activist VeryDarkman has recently criticised talent manager, Ubi Franklin over claim of alleged fraud.

In a video posted to his official Instagram page, VDM accused Ubi of using Davido’s name to deceive gullible people.

The social media activist gave a detailed explanation of how Ubi Franklin took N10.5 million from an up-and-coming singer, promising to earn him a spot on Davido’s song, in the long video.

According to VeryDarkMan, Ubi, who is considered to be a prominent figure in Nigerian entertainment, is allegedly involved in fraudulent activities.

“Ubi Franklin you’re supposed to be a senior man in this entertainment industry but as of now, you are a thief and what do they do to thieves? They expose them so that other people won’t become victims.”

Speaking further, VDM said that it was extremely embarrassing for some in Davido’s team to extort and exploit others by using the DMW boss’ name.

The activist claimed that someone had contacted Ubi about promoting an artist, and he asked N2 million from them to demonstrate their commitment.

The talent manager persuaded the upcoming artist team that he could secure them a music feature with Davido if they paid N5 million up front.

VDM reported that Ubi refused to keep his promises and continued to extort the rising musician for a total of N10.5 million.

The social media activist shared screenshots of the musician’s transactions using Ubi’s bank accounts.

Speaking further, he said after Ubi accepted money from the budding singer with promises of US visas and a feature with Davido, he tried to convince them to work with Iyanya instead.

“It’s really embarrassing that you people go and use Davido’s name to extort people. Somebody wants to feature Davido and you’re collecting money on his behalf. Are you Davido’s manager? And that is how a lot of you have been able to take advantage of Davido.”

“You’re obtaining under false pretense and you are a thief,” he said in parts.

In the caption of the video VDM wrote:

“Ubi Franklin, you are a tiff, obtaining under false pretenses under the law is stealing, na all of una dey follow use Davido name dey scam people, I give you till 10pm if I no hear anything, EFCC go pick you oooo @ubifranklinofficial jejely pay back because you can obviously not get Davido on a song so oya.”

