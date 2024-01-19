VeryDarkMan Shares Proof Alleging Tonto Dikeh As Face Behind Blog, Gistlover

Verydarkman, a well-known critic, has released evidence to back up his claim that Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, owns the notorious blog Gistlover.

Recall that a few days ago, after Verydarkman was arrested, he voiced concerns about how Tonto Dikeh had taken a picture of him, which quickly appeared on the blog page.

In a recent development, the critic discovered an old footage of the actress making an incriminating statement in an interview with Daddy Freeze, a well-known OAP.

Tonto Dikeh declared Gistlover to be a friend during the interview, supporting Verydarkman’s assertion that the blog had made a similar declaration in a recent post.

Gistlover allegedly said, “Their lawyer is better than his lawyer,” in a post about his arrest, according to VDM.

The only person who was aware of his detention, however, was Tonto Dikeh, who was there in the police station with him and her solicitors.

He also shared an ancient preacher’s prophecy that the blog will eventually make a mistake that would reveal its true identity.

“You people can hear abi, even on her friend’s page I know that your pattern even on your handler page, no be your friend and meanwhile this thing was recorded a year ago, now I’ll quarrel with Daddy Freeze, police go arrest innocent people and you have this information you didn’t tell the police, it is not nice, tell them make dem go arrest that girl,” he said in parts.

Captioning the video, he wrote,

“DADDY FREZ haba so you know this thing and you no talk since, you let police carry innocent people 🤦 SORO-SOKE…..una believe me now? @nigeriapoliceforce oya go and pick that baby political figure 🤷.”

See the video…